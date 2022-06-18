SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Bandits went toe-to-toe with the Omaha Beef Saturday night in a rematch of the 2021 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) semifinals, but much like a season ago, the Bandits would come up short in the final seconds 49-45 to close the book on their memorable 2022 season.

A back and forth battle in the first half, Sioux City would grab a 34-28 lead into halftime. Fred Bruno claimed the first three touchdowns for the Bandits, along with a rushing score from Lorenzo Brown and a thrilling 50 yard kick return midway in the second quarter via Damond Powell.

The Beef though came out firing early in the second half with back-to-back touchdowns in the air from Andrew Jackson to take a 42-24 edge. Sioux City clawed their way back in the 4th quarter with Lorenzo Brown’s second throwing score of the game to tie, followed by kicker Greg Conroy nailing a 22-yard field goal to move in front 45-42 in the final two minutes of play.

Omaha responded the ensuing drive with steady ball movement downfield. Aided by a strong of Bandit penalties at the goal line, Jackson found the end zone with 13 seconds remaining in the game. Sioux City had 5 seconds to heave a Hail Mary but fell incomplete, sealing the CIF championship between Omaha and the Salina Liberty.