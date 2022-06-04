SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Bandits didn’t have much to play for on Saturday night in their regular season finale with a first round bye in the CIF playoffs already locked up. That said, that didn’t mean they couldn’t put on a show.

Sioux City jumped out to a 28-0 lead before Rapid City found the scoreboard, and continued to pile on for a 77-7 win. The Bandits’ defense was all over the field in the first half, ending the Marshals’ first four drives with a missed field goal, a forced fumble, another missed field goal attempt, and an interception. On the game Sioux City’s defense forced seven turnovers, with four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a stop on downs.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown finished 8-13 for 91 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and added three rushes for 32 yards and a score. Braden Meints led all players with ten tackles, while Laronji Vason finished with a pair of interceptions.