Backyard Sports 6-17-20 – Innovative swimming practice

It’s been pretty warm out lately, offering a good time for a dip in a pool and cool off, which is where we find this week’s entry. Although, he hasn’t exactly been cooling off.

This video comes from Erik Hoak, When you can’t get out to an Olympic-style pool, you’ve gotta find your own ways to practice. Owen Hoak did just that by swimming with a rope tied to his waste.

He’s training to compete in the Ironman Wisconsin race in September, which includes a 2.5 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and a 26.2 mile run.