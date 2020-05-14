Backyard Sports 5-13-20: Learning to fish

LINCOLN – Dr. Brett Haskell tells Nebraska’s student-athletes the same thing all the time.“You know the brain is an organ in your body.”

So that’s why Nebraska’s director of sports psychology dedicates so much into helping those same athletes stay mentally focused.

“Sometimes when you neglect to train the brain, it neglects other things you want the body to do under high pressure situations,” Haskell said.

Haskell has been leading the Huskers’ sports psychology department for two years and is now a member of the Big Ten’s recently announced Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet along with Nebraska’s associate of sports psychology Dr. Brett Woods. The cabinet consists of representatives from all 14 Big Ten schools, plus Notre Dame and John Hopkins.

The initiative focuses on an app called “Calm”, which provides its users with meditation practices.