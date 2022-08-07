Rosemont, IL – The Sioux City Explorers finished off a season sweep of the Chicago Dogs on Sunday tossing their second consecutive shutout at Impact Field, 5-0.

It is the sixth time in franchise history that the Sioux City Explorers have swept a season series from an opponent and their first since 2018.

Leading the way in the shutout was Matt Pobereyko (1-0). Back for a third stint with the Explorers, Pobereyko made his first career professional start and dominated. He went five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and did not walk anyone while striking out eight. He allowed a lead off single in the bottom of the first, and then retired the next fourteen straight and idd not allow another base runner until two outs in the fifth.

Sioux City gave him a lead in the second, Nate Samson led off the inning with a home run. And Ademar Rifaela later scored on a Blake Tiberi sacrifice fly ball to right field to put Sioux City on top 2-0.

Shane Podsednik led off the fourth with a double and scored on another Tiberi sacrifice fly to right to put Sioux City on top 3-0.

Taking the loss for Chicago was Shane Berringer (5-6) who went three and two-thirds allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Sioux City finished the scoring with a Podsednik two-run blast in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.

The Sioux City pen worked out of a pair of bases loaded jams in the sixth and seventh and worked a scoreless eighth and ninth to finish off the shutout victory.

The X’s immediately return home and will face the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday at 7:05 pm for the start of a three game series.