B-H/RV can’t slow down Harlan as Nighthawks finish as 3A runner up

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — In a year when no one seemed to know how to slow down Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, it took a Cyclone to slow them down, as the Nighthawks fell 42-28 in the Class 3A state championship game to Harlan.

B-H/RV and Harlan traded scores in the first half, but every time the Nighthawks started to grab the momentum with a touchdown, the Cyclones answered right back with one of their own. Harlan took a 21-7 lead after the first quarter, but saw it quickly cut down to a seven point game as Nighthawks senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa found senior wide receiver Caleb Kats for a 5 yard score to make it 21-14 with 10:21 left in the half. Harlan answred with a six-play, 64 yard touchdown drive in just two and a half minutes. B-H/RV went into their bag of tricks to answer, as Kats caught a throwback pass from Landyn Van Kekerix, who Kats then threw it back to for a 66 yard catch and score to once again make it a seven point game. However, Harlan, once again answered with 2:23 left in the half, as quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer threw his second touchdown to make it 35-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter Van Kekerix capped off a 15-play, 82 yard drive with a two yard touchdown run to again, get the Nighthawks within seven, 35-28. But on the ensuing possession for Harlan, the Cyclones put together a ten-play, 65 yard drive resulting in their sixth touchdown of the day with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, ending their season as runner-up with a 12-1 record.