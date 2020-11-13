B-H/RV can’t hold off Harlan as Nighthawks fall in state semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – In 2020, no high school sports were guarunteed. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley came into the year with a question mark at quarterback, after presumed starter Tanner Te Slaa opted out of the season to focus on basketball midway through fall camp. It would have been easy for the Nighthawks to take a step back, but a trip to the state semifinals is much better.

B-H/RV faced off with Harlan in their opener in the UNI Dome, and things started well. A 72-yard drive to open the game capped off by a six yard Kody Noble rushing score and the early 7-0 Nighthawk lead. Little did they know, that was as good as it was getting. The Nighthawks finished the game with only 143 yards of total offense, meaning that over half of their yards came on their opening drive. A tough night for the offense, as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s season comes to a close in the semis 44-7.