IRVING, TEXAS – For the second time in three weeks, Audi Crooks has been named the Big 12 women’s basketball Freshman of the Week. The Algona, Iowa native helped Iowa State to a 1-0 start to league play on Saturday as the Cyclones took down Oklahoma State, 76-68, in Stillwater. The victory marked Iowa State’s seventh-consecutive win in a conference opener and fourth straight on the road in the last seven seasons.

Crooks led ISU with 21 points, her third career 20-point game, on 9-of-14 shooting over the weekend to go along with seven rebounds. She was also perfect at the free throw line for the second time in her career, making all three of her attempts.

This season, Crooks is leading NCAA Division I freshmen in field goal percentage, shooting at an impressive .672 clip from the floor. She has also connected on 3-of-4 attempts from 3-point range. The center leads Iowa State in scoring with 16.5 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds with 6.0 boards per game.

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum Wednesday night for its first Big 12 home game of the season, playing host to Kansas. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in Ames.