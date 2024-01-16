AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – History was made for Iowa State women’s basketball on Monday afternoon as freshman center Audi Crooks became the first Cyclone freshman to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

The Algona native netted 22 points and 11 boards in the comeback win over West Virginia, followed by a 23-point performance and the go-ahead bucket in the upset over then-No. 4 Baylor.

Crooks currently leads the team in scoring and all of Division-I freshman in shooting at 61.5 percent from the floor, leading ISU to pair of Top-25 wins in the same regular season week for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.