Assalley’s game-winner lifts cyclones past Texas

(Courtesy: ISU Athletics)

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley made a 36-yard field goal as time expired as the Cyclones defeated No. 22 Texas, 23-21, to become bowl eligible for the third consecutive season. The Cyclones improve to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play. Texas falls to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in conference action.

Assalley’s field goal came after Texas had erased a 20-7 Cyclone lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Longhorns scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:37 remaining as Sam Ehlinger hit Malcolm Epps from 7-yards out to make it 21-20 Texas.

Following the Texas’ score, ISU marched quickly down the field. The Cyclones lined up for a 42-yard with 2:12 remaining on a 4th-and-5, but Texas jumped offsides giving ISU a fresh set of downs and allowing it to move closer for the game-winner. Assalley never left any doubt, splitting the uprights for the first walk-off win since Oct. 8, 1983 when Marc Bachrodt hit a field goal to beat Kansas.

Iowa State scored first with Brock Purdy hitting Charlie Kolar from the 2-yard line on the Cyclones’ opening possession. Neither team scored again until Connor Assalley booted a 35-yard field goal with :47 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 10-0.

Texas answered quickly, marching down the field in :30 seconds to get its first score of the game, a 14-yard pass from Ehlinger to Brennan Eagles to make it 10-7 Cyclones at the break.

The Cyclones scored on the first play of the second half as Purdy eluded Texas’ rushers and connected on a 75-yard bomb to Deshaunte Jones that gave the Cyclones a 17-10 lead. Brayden Narveson added to that lead with a 48-yard field goal on ISU’s next possession.

The Cyclones wouldn’t score again until Assalley put the Cyclones in front for good.

Players of Note…

Purdy finished the game 30-for-48 for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Breece Hall had 101 yards rushing, his fourth time in the last five games topping the century mark.

Jones and La’Michael Pettway had 144 yards and 100 yards receiving, respectively, while Kolar caught his team-high seventh touchdown pass of the season.

Lawrence White had a team-best 10 tackles, including one sack. Anthony Johnson tallied seven tackles and two pass breakups in the game.