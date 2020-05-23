As Native Americans fight coronavirus, basketball takes a timeout

PHOENIX (AP) — Basketball has been put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across Native American reservations.
Reservations across the U.S. Southwest have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and have some of the highest numbers of positive tests per capita in the country.
The pandemic has led to curfews and shutdowns as Native Americans try to fight off the virus.
The typical go-to places for basketball have been shuttered, robbing Native Americans of an outlet that is woven into their way of life.
