Arena Sports Academy hosts camp with NBA coach David Nurse

The Arena Sports Academy hosted a basketball camp this week featuring NBA coach David Nurse. Nurse is an Iowa native who played college ball at Western Illinois. And now, he is an NBA optimization and shooting coach who works directly with NBA players like Klay Thompson and travels the world teaching young athletes skills and mentality tips.

At the Arena, Nurse led camps today and will lead more sessions tomorrow focussing on basketball skills to improve their game. Athletes from all three states of the tri-state area and even some from Arizona came to the Arena and learn from an NBA coach in a direct, face to face setting.

“Monday’s session is in-depth shooting development. So we’re really focusing on the skills, but also more importantly: the mindset you have to have to be a great shooter,” Nurse said. “Tuesday will be more overall skills to basically make the complete player.”

“[In Sioux City] there used to not really be opportunities like this locally to have an NBA skills trainer come and take you through training,” said Dustin Cooper, The Arena’s executive director. “We had to go to Iowa City, Des Moines, Sioux Falls to have that opportunity. So it’s really important for us to bring people in like this.”

“This an unbelievable facility,” Nurse said. “I’ve traveled all over the world running basketball camps and this is one of the best facilities, and t has the best overall culture I’ve ever seen at a facility.”