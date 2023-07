SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Another piece of hardware came back to Sioux City this past weekend with The Arena 13s Little League Baseball winning its first Iowa State Championship.

The team is managed by Sioux City East athletic director BJ Koch joined by coaching staff made up of Sioux City natives Troy Peters, Dave Markowski, and Curt Lessman. The group came back with a State title, a championship banner, and Iowa USSSA rings.