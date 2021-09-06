Apollos win grants the X’s last playoff spot despite Sioux City’s 3-2 loss in regular season finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers fell to the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-2 in their final game of the regular season, but their playoff dreams came true with the Houston Apollos defeating the Lincoln Saltdogs 2-0, awarding the X’s the final wild card spot in the South Division.

This marks the ninth time the X’s have made the postseason in franchise history, and their fifth under manager Steve Montgomery.

Sioux City will now meet the Cleburne Railroaders in the South Division Wild Card Game, a one game, winner takes all, on Wednesday night at 7:06 pm in Cleburne. The winner will meet the Kansas City Monarchs in the South Division Championship Series which will be a best out of five.