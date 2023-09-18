IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Four former University of Iowa student-athletes are pleading guilty to underage gambling.

The former Hawkeyes include football players wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Jack Johnson, defensive back Reggie Bracy, and former Hawkeye basketball player Ahron Ulis. They are part of more than a dozen former or current Iowa and Iowa State student-athletes charged in a state-wide sports betting investigation.

Each was initially charged with tampering with records in August as part of the state’s sports gambling probe, a charge characterized as an aggravated misdemeanor that could have carried a two-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Instead, the state has dismissed the tampering charges and prosecutors recommend a $645 fine to each individual who plead guilty to underage gambling.

This plea deal is similar to ones made in Johnson County and Story County less than two weeks ago, including Cyclone football players Jake Remsburg and Hunter Dekkers, former wrestler Cyclone Dodge Sauser, former Hawkeye baseball player Gehrig Christensen, and former Hawkeye football player Aaron Blom.

Criminal proceedings have ended for those who entered pleas.