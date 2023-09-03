NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Muchova reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Wang Xinyu.

For the 10th-seeded Czech, a 2021 Australian Open semifinalist who has reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon twice, it marked her deepest run ever at Flushing Meadows.

She did it after losing control of the second set to her Chinese opponent and taking over in the third, with a strong all-court attack that included 32 winners.

“I came back to my game, to slice it more and to change the rhythm — that was the key,” Muchova told the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd in her post-match interview.

Muchova’s next opponent is the winner of the match later Sunday between 15th-seeded Belinda Bencic and No. 30 Sorana Cirstea.

In the opening match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, 14th-seeded Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton were playing in a rematch of this year’s Australian Open quarterfinals in which Paul prevailed in four sets. They are among four Americans in the fourth round, with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe being the others.

Still to come in Ashe on a hot, sunny day at Flushing Meadows is a matchup between No. 6 Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki, who hopes to take her comeback from retirement into the quarterfinals.

At night, Novak Djokovic, the No. 2 seed and 23-time Grand Slam champion, faces 25-year-old qualifier Borna Gojo of Croatia, followed by women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek against No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis