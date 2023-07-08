LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chet Holmgren has taken another positive step on his surgically repaired right foot.

Holmgren had 16 points and 10 rebounds Saturday, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 91-80 in their NBA Summer League opener.

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft missed the 2022-23 season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his right foot last summer. The 7-foot-1 Holmgren returned when the Thunder played three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League before heading to Las Vegas, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks Monday in a victory over Utah.

The Thunder surprisingly just missed the playoffs without him and have plenty of young talent. They added to it with the addition of No. 10 pick Cason Wallace, a guard from Kentucky who made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points against the team that drafted him and traded his rights to Oklahoma City.

Holmgren was 5 for 10 from the field in 30 minutes and blocked two shots.

Jaden Hardy scored 24 points for the Mavericks. Center Dereck Lively II, the No. 12 pick who was swapped in the trade for Wallace, had four points and five rebounds.

The eight-game schedule Saturday began with Miami, which is hoping to be watching some players who will be teaming with Damian Lillard next season, beating Boston 99-88. Lillard has told the Portland Trail Blazers he wants to be traded and the All-Star’s preference is to be dealt to the Eastern Conference champions.

Play in Las Vegas began Friday with an eventful opening night, featuring No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama’s debut with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston’s buzzer-beating victory over Portland a game in which No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson of the Trail Blazers and No. 4 pick Amen Thompson of Houston left with injuries.

HEAT 99, CELTICS 88

Orlando Robinson Jr. scored 36 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed 11 rebounds for Miami.

Dru Smith added 16 points and seven assists for the Heat (1-0). Nikola Jovic, a first-round pick by Miami in the 2022 draft, had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Drew Peterson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Jamal Cain scored 10.

Jordan Walsh hit four 3s and led Boston (0-1) with 18 points and Jay Scrubb scored 17. J.D. Davison added 14 points and 11 assists, Justin Bean had 13 points and Justin Champagnie grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

76ERS 110, KNICKS 100

Jaden Springer led seven Philadelphia players in double figures with 23 points and Javonte Smart added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

DJ Steward and Ricky Council IV added 14 points apiece and Terquavion Smith and Filip Petrusev each scored 13 for the 76ers (1-0). Smith also had five assists, three steals and three blocks. Greg Brown III scored 11 points.

DaQuan Jeffries led New York (0-1) with 20 points. Michael Foster Jr. and Jaylen Martin each added 12.

PISTONS 89, MAGIC 78

Jalen Duren had 17 points and eight rebounds, while James Wiseman added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Detroit.

Jaden Ivey shot just 5 of 19 from the field but finished with 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Pistons (1-0). Rookie Ausar Thompson had seven points, on 1-of-4 shooting, with nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.

Kevon Harris scored 21 points for Orlando (0-1) and No. 6 pick Anthony Black added 17 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Caleb Houstan added 12 points.

GRIZZLIES 89, BULLS 80

Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 2 of 3 from behind the arc, and Jake LaRavia added 15 points for Memphis.

Jacob Gilyard went 4 of 4 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and finished with 11 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies (1-0).

Javon Freeman-Liberty led Chicago (1-1) with 24 points, including four 3s, and five assists. Dalen Terry scored 17 points on 5-of-21 shooting, Nate Darling added 10 points and Adama Sanogo grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his eight points.

