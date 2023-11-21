DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warley scored 19 points, Jamir Watkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State beat No. 18 Colorado 77-71 in overtime on Tuesday night to win the Sunshine Slam championship.

Florida State (4-1) extended its NCAA record to 14 consecutive overtime victories. The Seminoles also won the championship game of a tournament for the second time since 2019, when they claimed the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida.

Florida State scored the opening nine points of overtime, highlighted by Baba Miller’s steal and fast-break dunk. Darin Green Jr. capped the run with a wide open 3-pointer from the corner.

Green added 12 points and De’Ante Green had 10 points for Florida State, which defeated UNLV in the semifinals. The Seminoles, who entered the game shooting 49% from the field in its first four games, were 27-of-57 shooting (47%).

Cody Williams led Colorado (4-1) with 17 points and KJ Simpson had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Buffaloes entered the tournament as the nation’s leading 3-point shooting team at 51.7%. But the Buffaloes were just 3 of 10 from 3-point range in the semifinals and 5 of 20 in the title game.

Chandler Jackson and Darin Green Jr. each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back Florida State possessions for a 44-35 lead. The Seminoles scored 17 of the opening 22 points of the second half.

Neither team made a field goal in the final two minutes of regulation. Colorado’s final shot of regulation was Julian Hammond’s baseline jumper that hit the side of the backboard. Florida State called a timeout with 18.3 seconds left before Watkins drove the baseline and threw an errant pass as time expired.

The Buffs, who jumped from No. 25 to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, reached the title game by beating Richmond behind Simpson’s 23 points.

UP NEXT

Colorado returns home to play Iona on Sunday.

Florida State hosts Georgia on Nov. 29 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

