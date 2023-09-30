CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee when he suffered a season-ending injury almost two weeks ago on national TV against Pittsburgh, the team said in a statement Saturday.

Team physician Dr. James Voos repaired damage to Chubb’s left medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament during surgery on Friday, the Browns said. Chubb will have to undergo a second surgery in the coming months to repair his ACL.

There had been hope that Chubb had only hurt his MCL and stretched his ACL, but there was no way to know for certain until surgery.

In the update, the Browns estimated the four-time Pro Bowler could recover and return “at some point in the 2024 season.”

Chubb tore the ligaments in the same knee when he got hurt in 2015 while playing at Georgia.

Chubb got hurt Sept. 18 when he took a direct shot to the side of his knee from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who came in low on a tackle that collapsed Cleveland’s running back inside Pittsburgh’s 5-yard line.

One of Cleveland’s most respected players, Chubb was carted off the field in tears.

The loss of Chubb is a major blow to the Browns (2-1), who have leaned on him the past few seasons.

The team has dedicated the remainder of this season to the steady and stoic 27-year-old Chubb, who has rushed for 6,341 yards and 48 touchdowns in five seasons. He gained 106 yards in the season opener and had 64 on 10 carries against the Steelers before going down. The Steelers won 26-22.

Following last week’s win over Tennessee, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hand delivered a game ball to Chubb at home.

Second-year back Jerome Ford moved into Chubb’s starting spot and the Browns re-signed Kareem Hunt as a backup.

