Iowa AP Prep Football Polls – Week 6

|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Valley (10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Cedar Falls (1)
|5-0
|94
|2
|3. West Des Moines Dowling
|4-1
|92
|3
|4. Ankeny Centennial
|4-1
|70
|5
|5. Bettendorf
|4-1
|69
|T6
|6. Southeast Polk
|4-1
|56
|T6
|7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|4-1
|43
|8
|8. Fort Dodge
|4-1
|38
|4
|9. Des Moines Roosevelt
|4-1
|16
|NR
|10. Ankeny
|2-3
|7
|9
Others receiving votes: Johnston 3. Sioux City East 3. Urbandale 2. Dubuque Senior 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Epworth Western Dubuque (7)
|5-0
|106
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4)
|5-0
|100
|2
|3. Solon
|5-0
|87
|3
|4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|5-0
|78
|4
|5. Eldridge North Scott
|4-1
|61
|5
|6. Washington
|5-0
|54
|6
|7. Independence
|5-0
|40
|7
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|4-1
|34
|8
|9. Norwalk
|4-1
|25
|9
|10. Dallas Center-Grimes
|4-1
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Harlan 4.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukon (10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Clear Lake (1)
|5-0
|97
|2
|3. Algona
|5-0
|89
|3
|4. Greene County
|5-0
|67
|4
|5. Waterloo Columbus
|5-0
|62
|5
|6. Des Moines Christian
|4-0
|57
|6
|7. Van Horne Benton
|5-0
|46
|7
|8. O-A BCIG
|5-0
|37
|9
|9. Monroe PCM
|4-1
|13
|NR
|10. Southeast Valley
|4-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nevada 8. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 6. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hawarden West Sioux (10)
|5-0
|108
|1
|2. Dike-New Hartford
|5-0
|92
|2
|3. Van Meter (1)
|5-0
|84
|3
|4. Inwood West Lyon
|5-0
|75
|4
|5. West Branch
|5-0
|63
|5
|6. South Central Calhoun
|5-0
|61
|6
|7. Treynor
|5-0
|43
|7
|8. Hull Western Christian
|5-0
|35
|8
|9. Underwood
|5-0
|22
|9
|10. Sigourney-Keota
|5-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. St. Ansgar (1)
|5-0
|99
|2
|3. Traer North Tama
|5-0
|75
|3
|4. Grundy Center
|5-0
|68
|5
|5. Sloan Westwood
|5-0
|59
|4
|6. Brooklyn BGM
|5-0
|47
|6
|7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|5-0
|42
|9
|8. Paullina South O’Brien
|5-0
|41
|10
|9. Edgewood-Colesburg
|4-1
|34
|7
|10. Earlham
|4-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Calmar South Winneshiek 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Moville Woodbury Central 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10)
|5-0
|102
|1
|2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
|5-0
|95
|2
|3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|5-0
|90
|3
|4. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|5-0
|64
|5
|5. Audubon
|5-1
|59
|7
|6. Easton Valley
|5-0
|53
|8
|7. Lenox
|6-0
|51
|6
|8. Harris-Lake Park
|5-0
|32
|9
|9. Anita CAM
|5-0
|26
|10
|10. Montezuma
|4-1
|10
|4
Others receiving votes: Janesville 5. Newell-Fonda 3. Lone Tree 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. HLV, Victor 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. East Mills 2. Woodbine 1. Northwood-Kensett 1