Iowa AP Prep Football Polls – Week 6

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. West Des Moines Valley (10)5-01091
2. Cedar Falls (1)5-0942
3. West Des Moines Dowling4-1923
4. Ankeny Centennial4-1705
5. Bettendorf4-169T6
6. Southeast Polk4-156T6
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy4-1438
8. Fort Dodge4-1384
9. Des Moines Roosevelt4-116NR
10. Ankeny2-379

Others receiving votes: Johnston 3. Sioux City East 3. Urbandale 2. Dubuque Senior 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (7)5-01061
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4)5-01002
3. Solon5-0873
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central5-0784
5. Eldridge North Scott4-1615
6. Washington5-0546
7. Independence5-0407
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton4-1348
9. Norwalk4-1259
10. Dallas Center-Grimes4-11610

Others receiving votes: Harlan 4.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukon (10)5-01091
2. Clear Lake (1)5-0972
3. Algona5-0893
4. Greene County5-0674
5. Waterloo Columbus5-0625
6. Des Moines Christian4-0576
7. Van Horne Benton5-0467
8. O-A BCIG5-0379
9. Monroe PCM4-113NR
10. Southeast Valley4-29NR

Others receiving votes: Nevada 8. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 6. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (10)5-01081
2. Dike-New Hartford5-0922
3. Van Meter (1)5-0843
4. Inwood West Lyon5-0754
5. West Branch5-0635
6. South Central Calhoun5-0616
7. Treynor5-0437
8. Hull Western Christian5-0358
9. Underwood5-0229
10. Sigourney-Keota5-012NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (10)5-01091
2. St. Ansgar (1)5-0992
3. Traer North Tama5-0753
4. Grundy Center5-0685
5. Sloan Westwood5-0594
6. Brooklyn BGM5-0476
7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac5-0429
8. Paullina South O’Brien5-04110
9. Edgewood-Colesburg4-1347
10. Earlham4-110NR

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Calmar South Winneshiek 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Moville Woodbury Central 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10)5-01021
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)5-0952
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley5-0903
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard5-0645
5. Audubon5-1597
6. Easton Valley5-0538
7. Lenox6-0516
8. Harris-Lake Park5-0329
9. Anita CAM5-02610
10. Montezuma4-1104

Others receiving votes: Janesville 5. Newell-Fonda 3. Lone Tree 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. HLV, Victor 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. East Mills 2. Woodbine 1. Northwood-Kensett 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story