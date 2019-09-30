Iowa AP Prep Football Polls – Week 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The 19-year-old son of a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic director has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of child pornography possession by someone under 19.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Jack Eichorst entered the pleas Friday. He'd originally faced one felony and one misdemeanor count, but prosecutors lowered the felony charge in exchange for Eichorst's pleas.