SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pleasant Valley (7)
|4-0
|109
|2
|2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)
|3-1
|99
|3
|3. Ankeny
|3-1
|91
|5
|4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2)
|4-0
|90
|4
|5. Southeast Polk
|3-1
|67
|1
|6. Urbandale
|3-1
|49
|7
|7. Sioux City East
|4-0
|43
|8
|8. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|3-1
|36
|9
|9. Davenport West
|4-0
|25
|NR
|10. Iowa City West
|3-1
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Valley 16. Ames 7. Ankeny Centennial 5. Johnston 2. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Iowa City High 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8)
|4-0
|115
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|4-0
|101
|2
|3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)
|4-0
|96
|4
|4. Bondurant Farrar
|4-0
|87
|6
|5. Eldridge North Scott
|3-1
|59
|3
|6. Indianola
|3-1
|42
|5
|7. Iowa CIty Liberty
|3-1
|39
|9
|8. Carlisle
|3-1
|31
|7
|9. Newton
|4-0
|29
|8
|10. Norwalk
|3-1
|28
|10
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 24. Burlington 3. Spencer 3. Le Mars 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Humboldt (4)
|4-0
|109
|2
|2. Adel ADM (3)
|4-0
|105
|1
|3. Harlan (5)
|3-1
|104
|3
|4. Mount Vernon
|4-0
|80
|4
|5. Alleman North Polk
|3-1
|63
|6
|6. Creston
|4-0
|44
|NR
|7. Independence
|4-1
|40
|10
|8. Nevada
|3-1
|29
|NR
|9. MOC-Floyd Valley
|3-1
|24
|7
|10. Algona
|3-1
|21
|5
Others receiving votes: Solon 17. DeWitt Central 6. Hampton-Dumont 6. Carroll 5. Van Horne Benton 4. Boyden-Hull-RV 3.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (6)
|4-0
|111
|1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)
|4-0
|106
|2
|3. O-A BCIG (1)
|4-0
|98
|3
|4. Spirit Lake
|4-0
|80
|5
|5. State Center West Marshall
|4-0
|77
|4
|6. New Hampton
|4-0
|46
|7
|7. Dubuque Wahlert
|3-1
|40
|9
|8. Red Oak
|4-0
|34
|T10
|9. Inwood West Lyon
|2-2
|14
|8
|10. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs
|3-1
|11
|T10
Others receiving votes: Cresco Crestwood 9. Wellman Mid-Prairie 8. West Union North Fayette 6. Osage 5. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 4. Waukon 3. Sheldon 3. Greene County 3. Osceola Clarke 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (5)
|3-1
|92
|1
|2. West Branch (3)
|4-0
|90
|4
|3. Pella Christian (2)
|4-0
|86
|2
|4. Underwood (1)
|4-0
|74
|T6
|5. Durant
|4-0
|62
|8
|6. Hawarden West Sioux
|3-1
|58
|3
|7. Mediapolis (1)
|4-0
|46
|NR
|8. Aplington-Parkersburg
|4-0
|44
|9
|9. Dike-New Hartford
|3-1
|42
|T6
|10. Carroll Kuemper
|4-0
|34
|10
Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 16. Dyersville Beckman 11. Wilton 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Cascade 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (8)
|4-0
|114
|1
|2. Grundy Center (3)
|4-0
|107
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)
|4-0
|97
|3
|4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
|4-0
|77
|7
|4. Lynnville-Sully
|4-0
|77
|4
|6. Troy Mills North Linn
|3-1
|43
|T8
|7. Columbus Junction
|4-0
|35
|NR
|8. Hartley HMS
|3-1
|34
|10
|9. Winthrop East Buchanan
|3-1
|27
|NR
|10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
|3-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 11. Alburnett 7. Mount Ayr 5. Mason City Newman 4. Ackley AGWSR 4. Madrid 3. Ogden 2.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8)
|4-0
|116
|1
|2. Wayland WACO (2)
|5-0
|99
|2
|3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (2)
|4-0
|93
|3
|4. Newell-Fonda
|4-0
|79
|4
|5. Easton Valley
|3-1
|59
|5
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|4-0
|50
|6
|7. Central City
|4-0
|47
|7
|8. Lenox
|4-0
|31
|8
|9. West HarrisonMondamin
|4-0
|23
|9
|10. Baxter
|4-0
|22
|10
Others receiving votes: Montezuma 13. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 11. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. East Mills 3. Clarksville 2. Maynard West Central 1. Anita CAM 1. Tripoli 1. Brooklyn BGM 1.