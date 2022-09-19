SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Pleasant Valley (7)4-01092
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)3-1993
3. Ankeny3-1915
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2)4-0904
5. Southeast Polk3-1671
6. Urbandale3-1497
7. Sioux City East4-0438
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie3-1369
9. Davenport West4-025NR
10. Iowa City West3-117NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Valley 16. Ames 7. Ankeny Centennial 5. Johnston 2. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Iowa City High 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8)4-01151
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)4-01012
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)4-0964
4. Bondurant Farrar4-0876
5. Eldridge North Scott3-1593
6. Indianola3-1425
7. Iowa CIty Liberty3-1399
8. Carlisle3-1317
9. Newton4-0298
10. Norwalk3-12810

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 24. Burlington 3. Spencer 3. Le Mars 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Humboldt (4)4-01092
2. Adel ADM (3)4-01051
3. Harlan (5)3-11043
4. Mount Vernon4-0804
5. Alleman North Polk3-1636
6. Creston4-044NR
7. Independence4-14010
8. Nevada3-129NR
9. MOC-Floyd Valley3-1247
10. Algona3-1215

Others receiving votes: Solon 17. DeWitt Central 6. Hampton-Dumont 6. Carroll 5. Van Horne Benton 4. Boyden-Hull-RV 3.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (6)4-01111
2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)4-01062
3. O-A BCIG (1)4-0983
4. Spirit Lake4-0805
5. State Center West Marshall4-0774
6. New Hampton4-0467
7. Dubuque Wahlert3-1409
8. Red Oak4-034T10
9. Inwood West Lyon2-2148
10. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs3-111T10

Others receiving votes: Cresco Crestwood 9. Wellman Mid-Prairie 8. West Union North Fayette 6. Osage 5. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 4. Waukon 3. Sheldon 3. Greene County 3. Osceola Clarke 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (5)3-1921
2. West Branch (3)4-0904
3. Pella Christian (2)4-0862
4. Underwood (1)4-074T6
5. Durant4-0628
6. Hawarden West Sioux3-1583
7. Mediapolis (1)4-046NR
8. Aplington-Parkersburg4-0449
9. Dike-New Hartford3-142T6
10. Carroll Kuemper4-03410

Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 16. Dyersville Beckman 11. Wilton 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Cascade 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (8)4-01141
2. Grundy Center (3)4-01072
3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)4-0973
4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca4-0777
4. Lynnville-Sully4-0774
6. Troy Mills North Linn3-143T8
7. Columbus Junction4-035NR
8. Hartley HMS3-13410
9. Winthrop East Buchanan3-127NR
10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic3-113NR

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 11. Alburnett 7. Mount Ayr 5. Mason City Newman 4. Ackley AGWSR 4. Madrid 3. Ogden 2.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8)4-01161
2. Wayland WACO (2)5-0992
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (2)4-0933
4. Newell-Fonda4-0794
5. Easton Valley3-1595
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck4-0506
7. Central City4-0477
8. Lenox4-0318
9. West HarrisonMondamin4-0239
10. Baxter4-02210

Others receiving votes: Montezuma 13. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 11. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. East Mills 3. Clarksville 2. Maynard West Central 1. Anita CAM 1. Tripoli 1. Brooklyn BGM 1.