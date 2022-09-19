SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (7) 4-0 109 2 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 3-1 99 3 3. Ankeny 3-1 91 5 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2) 4-0 90 4 5. Southeast Polk 3-1 67 1 6. Urbandale 3-1 49 7 7. Sioux City East 4-0 43 8 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1 36 9 9. Davenport West 4-0 25 NR 10. Iowa City West 3-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Valley 16. Ames 7. Ankeny Centennial 5. Johnston 2. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Iowa City High 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8) 4-0 115 1 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 101 2 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 4-0 96 4 4. Bondurant Farrar 4-0 87 6 5. Eldridge North Scott 3-1 59 3 6. Indianola 3-1 42 5 7. Iowa CIty Liberty 3-1 39 9 8. Carlisle 3-1 31 7 9. Newton 4-0 29 8 10. Norwalk 3-1 28 10

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 24. Burlington 3. Spencer 3. Le Mars 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Humboldt (4) 4-0 109 2 2. Adel ADM (3) 4-0 105 1 3. Harlan (5) 3-1 104 3 4. Mount Vernon 4-0 80 4 5. Alleman North Polk 3-1 63 6 6. Creston 4-0 44 NR 7. Independence 4-1 40 10 8. Nevada 3-1 29 NR 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 3-1 24 7 10. Algona 3-1 21 5

Others receiving votes: Solon 17. DeWitt Central 6. Hampton-Dumont 6. Carroll 5. Van Horne Benton 4. Boyden-Hull-RV 3.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Williamsburg (6) 4-0 111 1 2. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 4-0 106 2 3. O-A BCIG (1) 4-0 98 3 4. Spirit Lake 4-0 80 5 5. State Center West Marshall 4-0 77 4 6. New Hampton 4-0 46 7 7. Dubuque Wahlert 3-1 40 9 8. Red Oak 4-0 34 T10 9. Inwood West Lyon 2-2 14 8 10. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 3-1 11 T10

Others receiving votes: Cresco Crestwood 9. Wellman Mid-Prairie 8. West Union North Fayette 6. Osage 5. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 4. Waukon 3. Sheldon 3. Greene County 3. Osceola Clarke 2.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Van Meter (5) 3-1 92 1 2. West Branch (3) 4-0 90 4 3. Pella Christian (2) 4-0 86 2 4. Underwood (1) 4-0 74 T6 5. Durant 4-0 62 8 6. Hawarden West Sioux 3-1 58 3 7. Mediapolis (1) 4-0 46 NR 8. Aplington-Parkersburg 4-0 44 9 9. Dike-New Hartford 3-1 42 T6 10. Carroll Kuemper 4-0 34 10

Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 16. Dyersville Beckman 11. Wilton 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Cascade 1.

Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Britt West Hancock (8) 4-0 114 1 2. Grundy Center (3) 4-0 107 2 3. Moville Woodbury Central (1) 4-0 97 3 4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 4-0 77 7 4. Lynnville-Sully 4-0 77 4 6. Troy Mills North Linn 3-1 43 T8 7. Columbus Junction 4-0 35 NR 8. Hartley HMS 3-1 34 10 9. Winthrop East Buchanan 3-1 27 NR 10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 3-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 11. Alburnett 7. Mount Ayr 5. Mason City Newman 4. Ackley AGWSR 4. Madrid 3. Ogden 2.

Class 8-Man Record Pts Prv 1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8) 4-0 116 1 2. Wayland WACO (2) 5-0 99 2 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (2) 4-0 93 3 4. Newell-Fonda 4-0 79 4 5. Easton Valley 3-1 59 5 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 50 6 7. Central City 4-0 47 7 8. Lenox 4-0 31 8 9. West HarrisonMondamin 4-0 23 9 10. Baxter 4-0 22 10

Others receiving votes: Montezuma 13. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 11. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. East Mills 3. Clarksville 2. Maynard West Central 1. Anita CAM 1. Tripoli 1. Brooklyn BGM 1.