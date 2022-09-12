SIOUX CITY, IOWA (AP) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (11)3-01101
2. Pleasant Valley3-0943
3. West Des Moines Dowling2-1845
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy3-0806
5. Ankeny2-1612
6. Johnston2-1389
7. Urbandale2-13410
8. Sioux City East3-030NR
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie2-128NR
10. Iowa City High2-119NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 14. Marion Linn-Mar 5. West Des Moines Valley 4. Iowa City West 2. Davenport West 2.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7)3-01021
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)3-0962
3. Eldridge North Scott3-0795
4. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)3-0763
5. Indianola3-0754
6. Bondurant Farrar3-0597
7. Carlisle2-123T10
8. Newton3-021NR
9. Iowa City Liberty2-1196
10. Norwalk2-1188

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 15. Clear Creek-Amana 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 9. Le Mars 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Adel ADM (4)3-0981
1. Humboldt (2)3-0982
3. Harlan (5)2-1923
4. Mount Vernon3-0665
5. Algona3-05210
6. Alleman North Polk2-1464
7. MOC-Floyd Valley3-0438
8. DeWitt Central3-029NR
9. Hampton-Dumont3-026NR
10. Independence3-119NR

Others receiving votes: Creston 16. Nevada 12. Van Horne Benton 4. Solon 3. Davenport Assumption 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (5)3-01001
2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)3-0943
3. O-A BCIG (1)3-0892
4. State Center West Marshall3-0754
5. Spirit Lake3-0665
6. West Union North Fayette3-0477
7. New Hampton3-0339
8. Inwood West Lyon2-127NR
9. Dubuque Wahlert2-1176
10. Clarion-Goldfield1Dows3-012NR
(tie) Pocahontas Area3-012NR
(tie) Red Oak3-012NR

Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 6. Osceola Clarke 5. Cresco Crestwood 4.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (5)2-1922
2. Pella Christian (1)3-0863
3. Hawarden West Sioux (1)2-1781
4. West Branch (3)3-0775
5. Dyersville Beckman (1)3-0684
6. Underwood3-0428
(tie) Dike-New Hartford2-1426
8. Durant3-026NR
9. Aplington-Parkersburg3-0259
10. Carroll Kuemper3-021NR

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 20. Hull, Western Christian 12. Wilton 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Iowa City Regina 4.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (6)3-01021
2. Grundy Center (3)3-0972
3. Moville Woodbury Central (2)3-0953
4. Lynnville-Sully3-0614
5. Mount Ayr3-0585
6. Alburnett3-0486
7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca3-036T10
8. Troy Mills North Linn2-1287
(tie) St. Ansgar2-1288
10. Hartley HMS2-1209

Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 11. Ackley AGWSR 8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 5. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8)3-01071
2. Wayland WACO (1)4-0903
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (2)3-0882
4. Newell-Fonda3-0634
5. Easton Valley3-1526
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck3-0447
7. Central City3-035NR
8. Lenox3-0348
9. West Harrison Mondamin3-023NR
10. Baxter3-012NR
10. Anita CAM2-112NR

Others receiving votes: Maynard West Central 11. Tripoli 11. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Montezuma 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1. Brooklyn BGM 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1.