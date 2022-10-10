SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Pleasant Valley (7)7-0951
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)6-1902
3. Southeast Polk6-1744
4. Ankeny6-1723
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy6-1578
6. Cedar Falls5-2399
7. Urbandale5-229NR
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie5-2225
9. Waukee Northwest4-316NR
10. West Des Moines Valley4-315NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 12. Davenport West 12. Ankeny Centennial 6. Sioux City East 5. Iowa City High 3. Johnston 2. Marion Linn-Mar 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6)7-0951
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)7-0872
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)7-0833
4. Iowa CIty Liberty6-1734
5. Carlisle6-1506
6. Bondurant Farrar6-1438
7. Eldridge North Scott5-23310
8. Indianola5-2235
9. Spencer6-121NR
10. Epworth Western Dubuque5-213NR

Others receiving votes: Newton 11. Norwalk 9. Fort Madison 8. Webster City 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (6)6-1913
(tie) Humboldt (3)7-0911
3. Mount Vernon7-0844
4. Independence7-1616
5. Adel ADM (1)6-1602
6. Nevada6-1525
7. Solon5-2347
8. Creston6-1269
9. Alleman North Polk5-2258
10. Van Horne Benton4-2710
(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley5-27NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 6. Manchester West Delaware 6.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (6)7-0961
2. Central Lyon-GLR (4)7-0922
3. Spirit Lake7-0763
(tie) State Center West Marshall7-0764
5. O-A BCIG6-1575
6. Greene County6-1316
7. Osage5-2279
8. New Hampton6-12410
(tie) Inwood West Lyon5-2248
10. Dubuque Wahlert6-210NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Waukon 9. Cresco Crestwood 7. Orange City Unity Christian 5. Centerville 3. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows 2. Osceola Clarke 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. West Branch (8)7-0971
2. Van Meter (2)6-1812
3. Underwood7-0783
4. Carroll Kuemper7-0705
5. Hawarden West Sioux6-1564
6. Aplington-Parkersburg6-1367
7. Mediapolis6-1279
8. Pella Christian6-12510
9. Dike-New Hartford5-2236
10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac6-117NR

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 11. AC/GC 9. Hull Western Christian 7. Denver 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 3. Waterloo Columbus 3. Jewell South Hamilton 2.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (6)7-0871
2. Grundy Center (2)7-0842
3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)7-0733
4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca7-0705
5. Lynnville-Sully7-0644
6. Columbus Junction (1)7-0496
7. Troy Mills North Linn6-1357
8. Winthrop East Buchanan6-1348
9. Alburnett6-11910
10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley5-212NR

Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 11. Mount Ayr 7. Hartley HMS 5.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (5)7-0951
2. Wayland WACO (4)8-0902
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)7-0803
4. Lenox7-0595
5. West HarrisonMondamin7-0457
6. Easton Valley5-1446
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck6-1384
8. Fremont Mills, Tabor6-12210
9. Newell-Fonda6-1219
10. Liberty Center SE Warren7-120NR

Others receiving votes: Central City 9. Montezuma 7. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Baxter 4. Anita CAM 3. Tripoli 3.