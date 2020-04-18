Another great showing for #LightUpIA in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- After their second straight NAIA National Championship, Morningside head football coach Steve Ryan knew his team would look a little different heading into the 2020 season. He also hoped to get a preview of that team in the spring.

Unfortunately with the COVID-19 pandemic all spring football was cancelled this season, leaving many teams without their preview into fall camp. Coach Ryan saw his defense return nine senior starters in their 2019 championship run, but now he has to find a way to replace all nine. The ideal situation was to have them practice and play together in spring ball, and hopefully find some combinations that work well together before the summer. Now Morningside, along with every other team in the nation, will have to wait until fall camp to find out what those combinations are.