Americans finding ways to stay active while keeping distance

FILE – In this Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo, a person jogs past a closed nightclub in St. Louis. Running is seeing an increase in participation since the coronavirus outbreak began taking off in the United States. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(AP) – Cooped-up Americans are finding ways to get fresh air while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Golf and fishing as well as walking and running have proved to be popular diversions.

Golf courses are reporting an influx of both beginners and players returning to the game.

States such as Minnesota and Vermont are seeing increases in the number of fishing permits sold.

Fitness tracking technology shows people are recording more steps walking and running.

New golfer Vicki Friedman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, says she has to work from home, so she’s finding extra time to pursue activities she always wanted to try.

FILE – In this Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo, a person jogs past a closed nightclub in St. Louis. Running is seeing an increase in participation since the coronavirus outbreak began taking off in the United States. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE – In this Sunday, May 10, 2020, file photo, Cam Kim wears a face mask while hitting from the driving range at Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco. Golf is seeing an increase in participation since the coronavirus outbreak began taking off in the United States. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020, file photo, Anastasia Traicoff, left, reaches a bin toward a trout being reeled-in by her friend Julie Barnett as they fish in Blackmans Lake on the first day of a partial reopening of outdoor recreation activities in Snohomish, Wash. Fishing is seeing an increase in participation since the coronavirus outbreak began taking off in the United States (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, May 9, 2020, file photo, youngsters ride bicycles through Central Park in New York. Bicycling is seeing an increase in participation since the coronavirus outbreak began taking off in the United States. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Latest Stories