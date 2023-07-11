MOORHEAD, MN – In partnership with the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) and Mexican Baseball League (LMB), the American Association announced today that it has accepted its invitation to be a part of the Baseball Champions League (BCL).

A first-of-its-kind event, BCL will bring together the champions from four professional baseball leagues: the American Association, the Colombian Professional Baseball League, the Mexican Baseball League, and the Cuban National Series. This is the first time in the history of baseball that a contest has been organized amongst professional baseball leagues of different nations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our league, our teams, our players, and our fans,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “Moreover it’s a testament to the level of performance and competition within the American Association to be invited to an event of this caliber.”

The City of Mérida and the Kukulcán Alamo Ballpark will serve as hosts of the inaugural BCL. The competition will be played between the most recent champions of the following Leagues: Leones de Yucatán (LMB 2022), Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (AA 2022), Alazanes de Granma (Cuban National Series 2022) and Caimanes de Barranquilla (Colombian Professional Baseball League, 2022).

The tournament schedule will feature two games per day in a round-robin format. Participating teams will face each other, and the top two clubs will advance to the Final. The third and fourth place clubs will square off for third place.

A premier showcase event for each of the four leagues involved, this will place the league’s best teams and players directly into competition with each of the other leagues champions and players.

More information on the Baseball Champions League will follow in the coming weeks from the American Association, including roster and schedule. Please follow the American Association at www.aabaseball.com, www.aabaseball.tv, and on our social networks.