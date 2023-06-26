SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Both the Alta-Aurelia Warriors baseball and softball teams were at home, as the Warriors community had the chance to celebrate and commemorate those who helped contribute toward the program’s upgraded facilities.

Prior to Alta-Aurelia’s baseball matchup with MMCRU, the Warriors took time to honor key individuals responsible for its recent field renovations. Newly named the “Tim Radke Memorial Press Box” and “Paddy Siglin Field” after a pair of prominent Alta and Aurelia natives, there were a lot of thanks to go around in the huge fundraising efforts towards the Warriors’ new dugouts, press box, grandstands, and more.

“We were able to raise about $200,000 in a year and a half and then through local companies donating their materials, we were able to get the whole thing done for the kids. There’s a lot of pride in this facility and I wanted to do my part during my time as head coach to make sure it stays nice,” Alta-Aurelia baseball head coach Ryan Burkhart said.