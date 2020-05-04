All-Star volleyball, basketball games and summer camps canceled due to COVID-19

Closings
by: Kate Lundahl

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball and Basketball Games scheduled for June 13 and June 19 have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Northeast Community College Athletic Department announced the cancellation on Monday.

The games were set to be held at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

The athletic department also canceled all of the Northeast sponsored athletic camps for the summer.

