SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the members of this season’s All-Sioux City Boys and Girls high school basketball teams.

BOYS

Fitzy Grant – Sioux City East

Preston Dobbs – Sioux City East

Keavian Hayes – Sioux City West

Dylon Schaap – Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Matt Noll – Bishop Heelan

Carter Kuehl – Bishop Heelan

GIRLS

Brooklyn Stanley – Bishop Heelan

Jada Newberg – Bishop Heelan

Trishelle Miller – Sioux City East

Alex Flattery – Sioux City East

Kiah Davis – Sioux City West

Payton Hardy – Sergeant Bluff-Luton