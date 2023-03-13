SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the members of this season’s All-Sioux City Boys and Girls high school basketball teams.
BOYS
Fitzy Grant – Sioux City East
Preston Dobbs – Sioux City East
Keavian Hayes – Sioux City West
Dylon Schaap – Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Matt Noll – Bishop Heelan
Carter Kuehl – Bishop Heelan
GIRLS
Brooklyn Stanley – Bishop Heelan
Jada Newberg – Bishop Heelan
Trishelle Miller – Sioux City East
Alex Flattery – Sioux City East
Kiah Davis – Sioux City West
Payton Hardy – Sergeant Bluff-Luton