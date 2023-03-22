IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Less than a week after their season came to an end, two Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball players announced their plans to leave the school on Wednesday. Both Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele will enter the transfer portal.

Ulis is a Junior originally from Chicago. He played 32 games last season, averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 assists per game. Ogundele is a junior from London, England. He played 11 games last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Iowa forward Josh Ogundele (23) is fouled by Omaha forward Luke Jungers, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 100-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The school announced the players’ transfers with statements posted online:

“I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion. I also would like to thank my teammates and fans for embracing and supporting me over the past three years. I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and begin my next journey as a student-athlete.” Ahron Ulis