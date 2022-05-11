IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw will retire on June 30 after 43 years coaching college basketball. Speraw began his career as a graduate assistant under Lute Olson on Iowa’s 1980 Final Four team and ended it as a 12-year assistant under Fran McCaffery. The Sioux City, Iowa, native helped guide the Hawkeyes to 20 or more wins eight of the last 10 years. Speraw was head coach at Central Florida from 1994-2010 and at Pensacola (Florida) Junior College from 1988-90. He also made assistant coaching stops at Denver, Florida Southern and Florida.
After 43 years, Iowa assistant coach, Sioux City native Kirk Speraw to retire
by: JAKE JONES
