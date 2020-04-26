After 42 years, Unity Christian girls track and XC coach Mark Kauk calls it a career

For more than four decades, Mark Kauk was the head coach of the Unity Christian girls track and field and cross country teams. In his time, Mark had 17 individual state champions in track, plus a team championship in 1992. And now, he’s calling it a career.

Kauk began teaching at Unity Christian in 1976, and immediately began working with the track and basketball teams, after a few years he became the head girls track coach, a position he held for 42 years.

After all that time, Kauk is ready to move on to the next stage of his life. He’s looking into doing some mission work once he’s finished teaching. And through it all, he thanks God for the opportunity to coach for as long as he did.

“Coaching over all of these years, it’s pretty overwhelming to think about how God has brought me through all this and how he’s allowed me to start teaching and coaching,” Kauk said. “I was kind of backed into it. But eventually, He confirmed that this is where he wanted me to work.”

And although his career has ended, Mark is happy that he was able to impact so many lives over his years with the Knights.

” Over the years a big part of my role is to teach kids to keep going and pushing through failure and have a growth mindset to try to keep working,” he said. “It’s really satisfying to see student athletes move on a take their places in society. “