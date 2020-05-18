Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Adam Fields captures second Tri-State Masters’ championship in three years

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tri-State Masters usually takes place at three different Siouxland golf courses, but the coronavirus made it so all three days took place at the Green Valley Golf Club.

That didn’t stop us from having a great three days of golf.

Going into the final day, Tennessee-native Ryan Terry had a 3 stroke lead over the rest of the field, but the cold, rainy weather caused him to shoot 2 over par for the day.

Good enough to beat everyone else in the leading group, but not good enough to beat Adam Fields, who started the day six behind Terry and tied him up, forcing a playoff.

In the end, it was Fields, a former Wayne State golfer, who came away with the championship!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories