ACC opponents announced for Iowa, Nebraska during 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) react after hitting a three during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

(KCAU) — The NCAA released the matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, which is slated to happen this December.

On December 1, Nebraska will host Wake Forest. Duke will play in Iowa City on December 2, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa and Nebraska both won their battles in the previous Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2019, helping the Big Ten take a 9-5 margin of victory over the ACC.

The full list of matchups can be seen down below.

Wednesday, Dec. 1
North Carolina at Minnesota
Nebraska at Wake Forest
Ohio State at Syracuse
Georgia Tech at Purdue
Rutgers at Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech at Wisconsin
 
Thursday, Dec. 2
Florida State at Illinois
NC State at Indiana
Iowa at Duke
Miami at Maryland
Michigan at Louisville
Notre Dame at Michigan State
Northwestern at Clemson
Penn State at Boston College

Due to COVID-19, the challenge was canceled in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories