ACC opponents announced for Iowa, Nebraska during 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge

(KCAU) — The NCAA released the matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, which is slated to happen this December.
On December 1, Nebraska will host Wake Forest. Duke will play in Iowa City on December 2, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa and Nebraska both won their battles in the previous Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2019, helping the Big Ten take a 9-5 margin of victory over the ACC.
The full list of matchups can be seen down below.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
North Carolina at Minnesota
Nebraska at Wake Forest
Ohio State at Syracuse
Georgia Tech at Purdue
Rutgers at Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech at Wisconsin
Thursday, Dec. 2
Florida State at Illinois
NC State at Indiana
Iowa at Duke
Miami at Maryland
Michigan at Louisville
Notre Dame at Michigan State
Northwestern at Clemson
Penn State at Boston College
Due to COVID-19, the challenge was canceled in 2020.