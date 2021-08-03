ACC opponents announced for Iowa, Nebraska during 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) react after hitting a three during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

(KCAU) — The NCAA released the matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, which is slated to happen this December.

On December 1, Nebraska will host Wake Forest. Duke will play in Iowa City on December 2, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa and Nebraska both won their battles in the previous Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2019, helping the Big Ten take a 9-5 margin of victory over the ACC.

The full list of matchups can be seen down below.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

North Carolina at Minnesota

Nebraska at Wake Forest

Ohio State at Syracuse

Georgia Tech at Purdue

Rutgers at Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech at Wisconsin



Thursday, Dec. 2

Florida State at Illinois

NC State at Indiana

Iowa at Duke

Miami at Maryland

Michigan at Louisville

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Northwestern at Clemson

Penn State at Boston College

Due to COVID-19, the challenge was canceled in 2020.