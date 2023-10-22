LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – Saturday was quite the day in Lincoln. Nebraska football earned a win over Northwestern to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium as #2 Nebraska volleyball faced #1 Wisconsin in a battle of unbeatens that exceeded expectations, with the Huskers winning a 5-set thriller to stay undefeated.

The victory was made final when head coach John Cook won a challenge for a Wisconsin net violation on match point, earning the Huskers its first win over the Badgers since 2017 to snap its 10-game losing skid to Wisconsin.

Total attendance for the match was 9,198 at the Bob Devaney Center, a new arena record since the arena was restructured for volleyball in 2013. The Huskers improve to 19-0 on the season, climbing its biggest hurdle in a match to remember.

“This match had a lot of build up,” Nebraska head coach John Cool said. “You know it was the first time two undefeated teams, one and two, played against each other since 1998. It was a match for the ages tonight. I mean two great teams battling every point. It was a great match, and we just happened to find a way to be two points better. It’ something inside of them that they have. It’s a trust, it’s a belief. Some teams have it and some teams and this team has now shown they’ve got some pretty special stuff.”

Nebraska will host Maryland on Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m.