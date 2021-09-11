A commanding first half sets the tone for the Coyotes’ home-opening win

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) – Travis Theis ran for two touchdowns, Jonathan Joanis returned an interception 51 yards and South Dakota rolled to a 34-7 win over Northern Arizona.

The Coyotes raced to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter while holding the Lumberjacks to nine yards. Carson Camp hooked up with Brett Samson for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the first possession and Theis capped the second drive with a 13-yard run. Theis also scored on a 1-yard plunge and Mason Lorber kicked his second field goal in the second quarter to make it 27-0 at the half. The Coyotes have now won 17 of their last 19 home openers.

South Dakota moves to 1-1 on the season and travels to Cal Poly next Saturday. Kickoff set for 7:05 p.m.