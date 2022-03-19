FORT WORTH, Texas — Freshman Arthur Kaluma had his first career double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as short-handed Creighton saw its 2021-22 season come to a close with a hard-fought 79-72 loss to top-seeded and third-ranked Kansas on Saturday, March 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

With the win, Kansas (30-6) advances to next Friday’s Regional semifinal in Chicago against the winner of tonight’s Providence/Richmond game. A start time and television network for that contest will be announced on Sunday evening.

The Bluejays soared out of the gates, quickly building a 13-7 lead. After going back-to-back games without a first half three-pointer, the Bluejays connected on three triples in the first five minutes on Saturday. Ryan Hawkins drained a trey on the game’s opening possession, while Kaluma followed a short time later as part of a strong start that saw him collect five points and four rebounds before the first media timeout.

KU countered with a 14-3 run that included a pair of Remy Martin three-pointers to build a 21-16 lead, forcing Greg McDermott to take a timeout. CU continued its shooting barrage from long-range, getting three-pointers from Hawkins, a pair from Alex O’Connell and another by Kaluma to take a 32-31 lead with five minutes left in the half. The teams would trade nine lead changes before Kansas took a 39-38 edge into the break.

An Arizona State transfer, Martin had 16 points in 14 minutes off the bench in the first half, as Kansas owned a 25-15 rebound lead. CU was paced by 13 points from Kaluma and 11 more from Hawkins, while O’Connell had nine of CU’s final 20 points. The Jays shot 8-for-15 from three-point range before the break, tying a season-high for triples before halftime.

Kansas made four of its first six shots coming out of halftime to take a 49-43 lead but the Bluejays battled back on a dunk in transition by Kaluma. Minutes later Kaluma snared his 11th rebound of the game and kicked it out for an O’Connell trey, pulling CU within one at 51-50 with 13:02 to play. Kaluma’s fourth three-pointer of the game brought CU within 58-55, only to have KU pull away with an 8-2 run to brought about a timeout and the Jayhawks in front 66-57.

To the surprise of no one, Creighton had one last push in it. Trailing 71-64 with 4:48 remaining, the Bluejays closed within one point at 73-72 (1:44). A traditional three-point play from Hawkins ignited the final burst. After Kansas answered with a bucket to make it 73-67, Alexander countered with a trey from the left wing and KeyShawn Feazell delivered a layup on the following possession to force a Kansas timeout.

After a defensive stop the Bluejays had the ball down one, but a costly turnover led to a Kansas dunk. Down three (75-72) with under one minute left Creighton misfired on a pair of treys and had to foul.

Freshmen Kaluma and Trey Alexander shined in the bright lights. Kaluma closed with a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double and also become the first freshman in Bluejay history with 20 or more point in an NCAA Tournament game. Alexander, meanwhile, posted 14 points and a career-best nine assists. O’Connell and Hawkins closed their Creighton careers with 16 and 14 points respectively. Creighton shot 35.6 percent for the game overall but did make 12-of-28 three-pointers and 18-of-21 free throws. CU also had 18 assists on 21 baskets against just eight turnovers.

Kansas got 20 points from Martin to lead the Jayhawks, while Ochai Agbaji finished with 15 points. Jalen Wilson notched 14 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. The Jayhawks won the rebound battle 47-21 and made 19-of-20 free throws in the contest.

NOTES: Creighton and Kansas are two of six schools nationally with 20 or more wins in each of the last seven seasons, joining Belmont, Gonzaga, Houston and Oregon …Today was the 21st birthday for Creighton guard Rati Andronikashvili, who wears No. 21 for the Bluejays … Keyshawn Feazell made his first start of the season in place of an injured Ryan Kalkbrenner, while Ryan Hawkins made his 135th consecutive start … Excluding the 2020-21 season impacted by COVID-19, Creighton and Kansas have both been in the top-10 in the country in average home attendance each of the past 10 seasons … Creighton made a three-pointer in its 948th straight games …Ryan Hawkins has played 36 minutes or more in each of Creighton’s last 14 games, never leaving the floor today until the final seconds … Ryan Hawkins has 272 rebounds. In the last 30 seasons, only Doug McDermott (in 2011-12 (288), 2010-11 (280) and 2012-13 (276) has had more … Creighton ends the 2021-22 season with a 23-12 record, far exceeding expectations from last year’s 22-win team that lost all five starters … Kansas leads the all-time series 11-6, including six straight wins since CU’s last victory in 1949 against the Jayhawks.