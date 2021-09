#8 Northwestern (4-0, 1-0) defeats Morningside 3-0 (6-4, 0-2) 25-20, 25-23, 25-10. Allysen Dexter led all scorers for the Red Raiders with 18.5 points, followed by Bekah Horstman 2ith 13. Jadeyn Schutt led everyone with 22 assists.



#4 Dordt defeats Briar Cliff 3-0 (2-4, 0-2) 25-15, 26-24, 25-19. Dordt’s Brenna Krommendyk led all scorers with 13.5 points, while Campbell Marshall finished with a game-high 17 assists.