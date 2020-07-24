8 Kingsley-Pierson upsets #1 MSTM in extras to move on to 1A semifinals

Eighth-seeded Kingsley-Pierson rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat top-seeded Martensdale-St.Marys 3-2 in eight innings in the Class 1A first round of the 2020 state tournament at Principal Park.

MSTM scored twice in the second on one hit and four errors. Cole Cassidy had an RBI single for the Blue Devils to give them the 2-0 advantage.

That 2-0 held up until the sixth inning when K-P scored twice on three hits and an error. Singles by Damon Bowman, Emerson Pratt and Malakie Christophersen pushed across two runs.

In the eighth, Christophersen pushed home another run to give the Panthers the lead, and that was all they needed for the win. This makes the first state tournament win for K-P since 1998.