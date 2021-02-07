8 Iowa drops second straight, falls 67-65 to Indiana

Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) and Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left Sunday, giving Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight during the closing minutes. Iowa (13-6, 7-5) had one last gasp, but the long inbound pass hit the backboard and bounced toward midcourt, where Jordan Bohannon tried a one-handed heave that also bounced off the backboard.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

This was one that got away. The Hawkeyes controlled most of the first half after jumping to a 17-4 lead in the early minutes. Indiana closed the half on a 9-0 run to take a 33-31 halftime lead.

But the Hawkeyes opened the second half on a 14-2 run to take a 45-35 lead and led 53-48 with 7:25 to go. Indiana retook the lead, 63-62, on Race Thompson’s basket with 55.8 seconds left, extended the margin on two free throws from Trayce Jackson-Davis and won it after Bohannon tied the score with a 3-pointer with 27 seconds to play.

Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson had 15 points and six rebounds.