8 Iowa bounces back against Michigan State, Garza passes 2000 points

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrate in front of Michigan State forward Julius Marble II, left, after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and No. 8 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-78. Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble. The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) led 79-70 before the Spartans (8-7, 2-7) went on an 8-1 run. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game after forcing a shot-clock violation, but Joshua Langford missed a jumper with 24 seconds left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon closed the game with four consecutive free throws.

