#8 Hawkeye men fall at home to #7 Ohio State

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) attempts a shot under pressure from Ohio State forwards Justice Sueing (14) and E.J. Liddell (32) during an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 8 Iowa 89-85. The Buckeyes moved into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with Illinois, one game behind Michigan. Ohio State trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run. The Buckeyes got three 3-pointers in the closing spurt from Justin Ahrens, who was scoreless until that point. The Buckeyes held Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points. Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points for Iowa.

