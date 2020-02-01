#7 Morningside women’s basketball team takes down Briar Cliff

Despite an offensive surge early from Briar Cliff, Morningside dominated the next three quarters Saturday afternoon to sweep the season series with the Chargers. The #7 Mustangs only allowed five points in the second quarter en route to a 91-72 victory.

