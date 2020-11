The start of the NCAA basketball season is here. After months of waiting, the #5 Iowa Hawkeyes are going to kick off their 2020-2021 season with a showdown with North Carolina Central.

It was a long road to get here for everyone in the NCAA, not just the Hawkeyes. But it's happening, and the Hawkeyes are looking to start their season off with a bang. Iowa is absolutely loaded this year, spearheaded by the return of big man Luka Garza. But the Hawks also have a cast of shooters, Jordan Bohannon, Joe Weiskamp, and CJ Fredrick to name a few. They're ranked number 5 for a reason, this team is downright dangerous.