7 Iowa State holds off upset-minded UNI for season opening win

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) sends a pass downfield during the first half against Northern Iowa in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — In an in-state matchup to open the season, Northern Iowa once again proved that they’re no easy opponent for #7 Iowa State.

The Panthers started the scoring in the first quarter when Will McElvain found Quan Hapton for a 52-yard touchdown, and it wasn’t until the second quarter that the Cyclones scored their first touchdown of the season on a two yard Breece Hall run to take the lead. Northern Iowa tied the game at ten late in the first half, but as time expired before halftime Andrew Mevis knocked a 40-yard field goal through the uprights to give ISU a 13-10 lead. Connor Assalley added another 21-yard field goal in the second half to widen the lead, but that’s all the Cyclones needed for their 1-0 start as they get the win 16-10.

ISU will play again on Saturday, September 11 when they host Iowa at 3:30 on ABC.