6th year senior Emily Hoesing blazing the trail at Buena Vista while finishing master’s degree

STORM LAKE, IOWA (KCAU) – Following her graduation from Sioux City East in 2016, Emily Hoesing considered herself to be a tennis player who just enjoyed running.

“When I came to college, I pretty much came to BVU to do tennis and study art and Spanish,” 6th year senior Emily Hoesing said.

Hoesing only ran competitively for one year in high school, going out for cross country during her senior year. But after her first tennis season at Buena vista, the former Raider felt the itch to get back on the trail.

“In my free time I would go out by the lake and go running,” Hoesing said. “Every once in a while I’d see the cross country and track teams out there running, so I thought maybe that’s something I could do since I already ran. Spring of my freshman year I emailed the head coach at the time. I asked if I could come out and join the team and he said yes and I’ve never looked back since.”

Injuries would lead Emily to move away from the tennis court and focus on running full time, a decision that even her coaches weren’t expecting.

“First off I was surprised, then I was like well why didn’t you run in high school?,” head cross country and distance coach Chris Orlow said. “She’s not always the loudest in practices, but she does all the work she needs to and she sets a good example for the freshmen and the younger guys and girls on our team as well.”

And Emily’s running has done the talking. Hoesing is a record holder in 4 different events, and after returning this year, is the only grad student the program has ever had.

“I think it’s a pretty great experience, just to continue on with my education and stick around as long as I can,” Hoesing said.

“That’s all you can ask as a coach,” Orlow said. “To have somebody that wants to be at practice everyday that wants to put in the work to be successful, that wants to push their teammates as well. That really builds a program up.”

And heading into her final season, the goal for the 6th year senior will be a masters degree… while leaving her mark for BV runners to come.

“She breaks a record, on to the next record, I’m trying to break that record now,” Orlow said. “She’s done a lot for our program and we’re definitely excited to have her back for at least one last season.”

“I always wanna do more and challenge myself and do more mileage, more than what’s expected of me… and I hope my records stand for quite some time.”