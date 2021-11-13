62-yard field goal ends Cyclones comeback attempt versus Texas Tech

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the game-winning 62-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Texas Tech to a 41-38 victory over Iowa State after the Red Raiders squandered a 17-point lead in the second half. The Cyclones had pulled even on Andrew Mevis’ 29-yard kick with a minute remaining. Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith got Texas Tech just far enough for the win in his first career start. Garibay’s previous career long field goal was 48 yards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories