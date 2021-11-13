62-yard field goal ends Cyclones comeback attempt versus Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the game-winning 62-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Texas Tech to a 41-38 victory over Iowa State after the Red Raiders squandered a 17-point lead in the second half. The Cyclones had pulled even on Andrew Mevis’ 29-yard kick with a minute remaining. Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith got Texas Tech just far enough for the win in his first career start. Garibay’s previous career long field goal was 48 yards.