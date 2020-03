Sergeant Bluff-Luton came out with a haymaker, and never let up as the #6 Warriors upset #3 Pella 58-43.

The Warriors jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one, with their first half lead getting as high as 15, shooting nearly 50% from the field in the opening half.

SB-L was led by senior Daniel Wright, who went 7-10 from the field for a team high 18 points to go along with a game high 11 rebounds.

The Warriors will face #7 Clear Lake-Amana in their semifinal on Thursday at 3:45.