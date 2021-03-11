6 SB-L’s postseason run cut short in state semis to #2 Pella 46-32

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Defense was the calling card of this year’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton basketball team. It helped them to an overtime upset in their quarterfinal opener versus #3 Camanche, but the well ran dry on offense in their semifinal, falling to #2 Pella 46-32.

It’s the second straight year the Warriors have made it to the state semifinals, reaching the championship game in 2020. No player scored more than nine points in the loss, (senior Brady Schaap) but senior Majok Majouk snagged a whopping 15 rebounds in his final game for SB-L.