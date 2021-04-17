6 Northwestern avenges 2018 playoff loss to #11 Dickinson State with blow out win in NAIA first round

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After back-to-back years ending in the first round of the NAIA playoffs, the #6 Northwestern Red Raiders weren’t going to let it be three straight seasons.

After not playing since November 23, 2020, the Raiders looked ready to roll on offense, scoring on their second drive of the game, and leading 17-7 at halftime over the team that beat them at home in 2018, #11 Dickinson State.

Two-time GPAC offensive player of the year Tyson Kooima picked up where he left off in November, completing 20-31 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown, and rushing for 100 yards and two scores on 13 attempts to lead the Red Raiders to victory.

Northwestern will travel to #2 Grand View for their NAIA quarterfinal on April 24, 2020.